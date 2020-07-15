Raymond Vargas, Sr.
Raymond "Ray" Vargas, Sr., age 84, passed away suddenly Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1936, to Cipriano and Gregoria (Contreras) Vargas in Luling, Texas. Ray married his soul mate, Blaise Rodriguez, on April 21, 1956. He worked at Libbey Glass for 37 years retiring in 1991 and also owned and operated Ray & Son's Place from 1987 – 2002. Ray loved sports and was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines. He enjoyed reading and taking care of his family. Ray loved nothing more than spending time with his family. His smile, spirit and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert J. Vargas, Sr.; siblings, Pedro Sr., Francisco Sr., Aurelio and Carman; son-in-law, Keith A. Lutman; daughter-in-law, Karen Vargas; grandsons, Seth Vargas, David T. Vargas, Jr. and Tyson Ray Vargas. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Blaise Vargas; children, Raymond Vargas, Jr., David Sr. (Denyse) Vargas, Richard Vargas, Christina Lutman, Angela (Ian Sr.) McCormack, Vincent Vargas Sr., Sandra Vargas, and James Vargas; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; siblings, Candelaria Rocha, Ernesto Vargas, Sr., and Miguel (Ofelia) Vargas, Sr.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500) with a Rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Adalbert Parish, 3233 Lagrange St., Toledo. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. (With respect to public gatherings and in accordance with state guidelines masks and social distancing practices are encouraged)
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the charity of the donor's choice
