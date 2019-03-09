Raymond W. Dorcas



Raymond W. Dorcas, 101, of Sylvania, passed away, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Kingston of Sylvania. He was born in 1917 in his grandmother's home at Holt & Mitchaw to parents Ivadelle (Carl) and Floyd Dorcas on October 2, 1917. During the depression, the family moved to their grandfather's farm on Sylvania Avenue where they survived by growing their own food and dairy needs. Through those times, Ray believed the chores and hardships cemented their family together, which included his siblings, Carl Dorcas, Evangeline Vineyard, Virginia Bettis and Velma Brock. He married Alice Collins, his wife of 54 years, in 1940 and together they raised 2 daughters.



He attended Sylvania Elementary Schools and graduated from Burnham in 1935 and from Tri-State Business College in 1937. He continued night courses at Toledo University until 1940. During high school, he was blessed with many dedicated and caring teachers. His senior year he took public speaking from Margaret Fairchild and she sparked a desire in him to work on school plays, debates and Prince of Peace and Shakespeare contests. It was because of her influence, he joined the Repertoire Theatre in Toledo where he had many happy hours of entertainment.



He worked for the US Army Engineers as a civilian from 1941-1946, for Gulf Oil-Toledo sales division as a sales and credit correspondent from 1947-1952, for Tecumseh Products as a division credit manager in Marion, OH and Adrian, MI from 1953-1959 and for Garwood Industries in Wayne, Michigan as corporate credit manager from 1960-1971. After the corporation was sold, he became self employed as a sales and financial consultant until retirement in 1987.



Through his work, he often traveled to many major cities in the US. Upon retirement he spent some time in London, Moscow and St. Petersburg which included a 500-mile trip on the Russian Red Arrow train and a visit to the spectacular Hermitage. His summers were spent at Deep Lake in the Irish Hill and he enjoyed vacationing in his motor home to Ohio State Parks and to Florida. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge & Pyramid, Sylvania Moose Lodge # 1579 and the Sylvania Historical Society.



Ray's quote on life was "All in all life has been great fun and I'm thankful for the years I was given to enjoy it."



He is survived by his daughters, Janice Pearce and Joyce (Ernest) Donnelly; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, brother, and 3 sisters.



Dad, I love you in a thousand ways beneath a thousand skies as I have known you all these years and gazed into your eyes, you are so wonderful to me in every loving way forever in my hopes and dreams and every time I pray, I wish that I could pay you back in just the smallest measure for all that you have given me to hold and always treasure. Joyce



Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 until 8:00 P.M. where funeral services will be held Monday, March 11.2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be held at a later date at Toledo Memorial Park. The family suggests tributes to Sylvania First United Methodist Church, 7000 Erie St., Sylvania, OH 43560.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019