RC Ali-Kahn



RC Ali-Kahn, age 56, of Toledo, passed away April 14, 2019 in her home. RC was born May 26, 1962 in Indianapolis, IN to Billy and Marilyn (Styer) Buckner. RC was a member of Unison. She had a kind caring heart and would help anyone she could. She loved being outside and walking her dog, Scrappy.



In addition to her parents, RC was also preceded in death by brothers, Billy and Donnie; sisters, Terry and Robin, who was also her best friend. She is survived by her brother, Michael W. Buckner, dog, Scrappy Wolverine Ali-Kahn, nieces, Molly K. Buckner, Regina Epperson, nephews, Bill Knapp, Todd and Charles Dickson, great nieces and nephews and close friend, Becky.



The family will receive guests Friday April 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until services at 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - NW Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300).



Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas County Humane Society in RC's memory.



To leave a special message for RC's family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary