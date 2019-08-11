|
Rebecca A. Rynn
Rebecca A. Rynn, age 61, of Maumee, Ohio passed away with her loving family by her side on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born on December 27, 1957 to Paul J. and Kathryn A. (Farkas) Rynn in Toledo, Ohio. Rebecca was a graduate of Bowsher High School, Class of 1975 and later received her BSN from Lourdes University. For almost 30 years she was a RN at the University of Toledo Medical Center and ended her career as the Nurse Manager at South Toledo Internist.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Kathryn A. Rynn; siblings, Christopher (Karen) Rynn, Paula (Paul) Taylor, Jennifer Tolles, Patrick Rynn and Amy (Steven) Krieg; 14 nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; many close friends, too many to count and her Lincoln Arms Mobile Home Family in Bradenton, Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul J. Rynn.
Rebecca was the children's manager for Impact for Hope/I.S.O.H. and also served on the Board of Directors. She also went on many worldwide missions with Impact for Hope. She also was an adjunct professor at Stautzenberger College. Rebecca lived a very fulfilling, Christian life and her faith with the Lord drove her to help and care for many, many others throughout her life.
Above everything, Rebecca's family was her pride and joy. She poured every fiber of her being into her precious nieces and nephews, supporting them through all of life's challenges and always offering a kind word and a shoulder to lean on. Everybody should have an Aunt Rebecca. "Now, say three words."
The family will receive guests on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) with her Celebration of Life starting at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In Rebecca's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Impact for Hope - an organization that Rebecca felt whole heartedly about. https://www.impactwithhope.org
