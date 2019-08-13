|
(News story) Rebecca A. Rynn, a registered nurse, manager, and educator from Maumee who volunteered for a Christian-based charity helping victims of war and famine, died July 12 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was 61.
She died of complications from a fall, her sister Jennifer Tolles said.
Miss Rynn retired around 2014 from UTMC, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, as a registered nurse of nearly 30 years and a nurse manager of about 20 years at UTMC's South Toledo Internists Clinic.
After that she was an adjunct professor at Stautzenberger College teaching cardiopulmonary resuscitation, medical terminology, and anatomy, until her death.
Miss Rynn also volunteered for about 15 years at what now is Impact with Hope, formerly ISOH/IMPACT, a Middleton Township, Ohio-based charity, which provides food, clothing, first-aid supplies, and urgent medical care to victims of war and famine, among other functions.
At Impact with Hope, she was a nurse on the volunteer staff and the manager of children's programs for that entire period. Additionally she was on the board of directors for the past 10 years.
Over the years Miss Rynn had gone on numerous worldwide medical and disaster-relief missions with Impact with Hope teams, including to Africa and the Philippines and a two-week mission to assist victims of Hurricane Katrina.
"She was a servant at heart, with high morals and integrity. And she always served with a humbled heart," Linda Greene, Impact with Hope's president and chief executive officer, said.
"However when she saw somebody do something that she considered inappropriate, she would challenge that person to change their behavior. And she was a fearless friend. She would stick with you through thick and thin no matter what the obstacles were," Ms. Greene said.
"She just thought that she was put here on Earth to be of service to others. And that's what she did her whole adult life," Ms. Tolles said. "...She just put her time, her efforts, and finances all into that. And the rest of her time she gave to her family. She was just an amazing person."
Miss Rynn was born Dec. 27, 1957, in Toledo to Paul and Kathryn Rynn and graduated from Bowsher High School in 1975.
She then studied at Owens Community College, graduating in 1981 as a registered nurse, and finally at Lourdes University, graduating around 2000 with a bachelor's degree in nursing.
She never married.
Miss Rynn was member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee.
Surviving are her mother, Kathryn Rynn; brothers, Christopher and Patrick Rynn; and sisters, Paula Taylor, Jennifer Tolles, and Amy Krieg.
The family will receive guests from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Newcomer Funeral Home Southwest Chapel, where a celebration of life will immediately follow.
The family suggests tributes to Impact with Hope.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 13, 2019