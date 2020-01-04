|
|
Rebecca D. Scott
Rebecca Denise Scott, age 41, of Maumee, passed away December 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Rebecca was born April 27, 1978 in Traverse City, MI to Carl and Anne (Bourdon) Gregg. She was a graduate of Ferris State University and was employed by Citizens Bank in Point Place.
Becky was preceded in death by her mother Anne in 1984. She is survived by her husband, Jason L. Scott, daughters; Sophia and Charlotte Scott, father, Carl (Michelle) Gregg, brother, Michael Gregg, sister, Alicia Gregg, nieces; Karli Gregg, Anne Gregg, Lauren Wroblewski, Lily Scott and Delaney Scott, nephews; Mason Gregg and Wesley Scott, In-Laws, Linda (Steve) Scott and brother-in-law Jeremy (Andrea Sillitoe) Scott; Andrea's daughter, Emma Sillitoe; along with other extended family and friends.
The family will receive guests Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419) 381-1900. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 112 E. Wayne St., Maumee, 43537, with a viewing one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 4, 2020