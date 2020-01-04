Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
112 E. Wayne St.
Maumee, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
112 E. Wayne St.,
Maumee, OH
Rebecca D. Scott


1978 - 2019
Rebecca D. Scott Obituary
Rebecca D. Scott

Rebecca Denise Scott, age 41, of Maumee, passed away December 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Rebecca was born April 27, 1978 in Traverse City, MI to Carl and Anne (Bourdon) Gregg. She was a graduate of Ferris State University and was employed by Citizens Bank in Point Place.

Becky was preceded in death by her mother Anne in 1984. She is survived by her husband, Jason L. Scott, daughters; Sophia and Charlotte Scott, father, Carl (Michelle) Gregg, brother, Michael Gregg, sister, Alicia Gregg, nieces; Karli Gregg, Anne Gregg, Lauren Wroblewski, Lily Scott and Delaney Scott, nephews; Mason Gregg and Wesley Scott, In-Laws, Linda (Steve) Scott and brother-in-law Jeremy (Andrea Sillitoe) Scott; Andrea's daughter, Emma Sillitoe; along with other extended family and friends.

The family will receive guests Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419) 381-1900. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 112 E. Wayne St., Maumee, 43537, with a viewing one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 4, 2020
