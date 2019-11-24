|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Dilley
Rebecca "Becky" Rhea Dilley, age 64, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 6, 1955, in Marion, Ohio, to Bill and Ruth (Stumbo) Haubert. Becky received her teaching degree from Ohio State University, Marion. She taught at the Rossford Schools as a paraprofessional working with special needs children for 35 years and in 2011 was selected as Teacher of the Year. Becky enjoyed the beach, jet skiing, camping and riding her motorcycle "Trigger". Becky's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is her loving husband, Jay Dilley; children, Jay Miller, Adam (Samantha Quinn) Miller, Amanda (Tim Robinson) Miller, Tiffany (Andrew) Adamski, Brad (Heather) Dilley and Brian (Ashley) Dilley. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and many dear friends.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jim, Mark and Colleen Haubert; and her granddaughter, Abby Adamski.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, Ohio, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2 – 8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11 AM at Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Rd, Maumee, OH 43537. Interment will be private. Contributions in Becky's memory may be directed to . To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019