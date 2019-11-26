|
(News story) Rebecca Dilley, 64, a paraprofessional for decades in the Rossford schools, whose aid to students with special needs - whether with a task or as an advocate - aimed to give them the optimal learning environment, died Saturday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township.
She had pancreatic cancer the last four years and worked until September, said Brooke Mershon, a teacher with whom Mrs. Dilley was paired.
"Becky and I taught together for 18 years. We were a team," Mrs. Mershon said. "She was a warrior. She had such a positive spirit and a positive outlook on life."
Their Rossford Junior High students dispensed with honorifics and referred to the pair most often as they might a superhero duo - "Mershon and Dilley."
Mrs. Dilley, a 35-year Rossford school system employee, was named the district's 2011 teacher of the year.
She was a paraprofessional with an associate degree, yet her teacher colleagues chose her for the honor, her husband, Jay, said.
"She was thrilled," he said.
The students Mrs. Dilley worked with had one or more disability - intellectual, medical, learning, behavioral. She assisted students with any kind of educational, medical, or basic functional need they had. When the students were in a general education classroom, Mrs. Dilley "was an advocate for them to receive what they needed, to make the playing field equal," Mrs. Mershon said. "She brought empathy. She brought compassion.
"Becky had a light about her," Mrs. Mershon said.
Her ability to make students laugh could change the course of an outburst and defuse tension, her colleague added.
"She had a love for life and a passion for life in general," Mrs. Mershon said.
Mrs. Dilley and former students kept in contact. A former student will take part in the funeral service.
"Becky was very insightful as to what those kids needed," her husband said. "She loved them, and they loved her too. The feelings for her students and from her students were mutual."
She was born July 6, 1955, in Marion, Ohio, to Ruth and Bill Haubert. She was a graduate of Marion Catholic High School. She received an associate degree from Ohio State University at Marion.
She recalled fondly summer days from childhood at Bay Point on Ottawa County's Marblehead peninsula. She and her husband, after they married, went to Siesta Key on Florida's Gulf Coast.
"Any place they had water, Becky loved it," her husband said. A Perrysburg resident, she liked to take her personal watercraft on the Maumee River.
She liked stays in state campgrounds. She bought a Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle and converted it to a trike for rides around town. She kept her promise to the previous owner and kept its name, Trigger.
"She always made you smile," her husband said. "She was one of those few people who lit up a room when she walked into it."
Surviving are her husband, Jay, whom she married June 29, 2007; sons, Jay and Adam Miller; daughter, Amanda Miller; stepdaughter, Tiffany Adamski; stepsons, Brad and Brian Dilley, and 10 grandchildren.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Heritage Church of God in Monclova Township. Arrangements are by the Sujkowski–Walker Funeral Home, Rossford. The family suggests tributes to , Memphis.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 26, 2019