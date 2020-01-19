Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Stocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Jean Stocker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Jean Stocker Obituary
Rebecca Jean Stocker

Rebecca, age 70, passed peacefully in her Largo, FL home on December 18th, 2019 from cancer and other related illnesses. She was born in Toledo and was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Lydia; her husband, Ronald of 33 years; and her sister, Janice. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy and Jennifer; her sister Sandra; her companion, Robert; and two grandsons, Allen and Dylan.

She found rewarding work with the Area Office on Aging helping others for many years until her health declined.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or . Rebecca's family will be having a memorial service at Ansberg-West Funeral Home in Toledo, Ohio, 419-472-7633, on January 25th at 11:00 a.m. Rev. James Auth Officiant. Interment will follow at Rest Lawn Cemetery. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -