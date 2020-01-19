|
Rebecca Jean Stocker
Rebecca, age 70, passed peacefully in her Largo, FL home on December 18th, 2019 from cancer and other related illnesses. She was born in Toledo and was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Lydia; her husband, Ronald of 33 years; and her sister, Janice. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy and Jennifer; her sister Sandra; her companion, Robert; and two grandsons, Allen and Dylan.
She found rewarding work with the Area Office on Aging helping others for many years until her health declined.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute or . Rebecca's family will be having a memorial service at Ansberg-West Funeral Home in Toledo, Ohio, 419-472-7633, on January 25th at 11:00 a.m. Rev. James Auth Officiant. Interment will follow at Rest Lawn Cemetery. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
