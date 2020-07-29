Rebecca Kay (Schmidlin) Tefft



Rebecca Kay (Schmidlin) Tefft, age 63, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Becky or "Ott," as she was known by many, will be remembered for her quick wit, sarcasm, Sunday morning breakfast, fresh coffee morning, noon or night and stories from her trips to Jamaica.



Becky is survived by her loving family; husband, Barry Tefft; 3 children, Michael, Amanda and Justin Pietrzak; 3 amazing granddaughters, Alyssa and Kylee Pietrzak and Rebecca Durand; siblings, Jim (Pat) Schmidlin, Judy Morgan, Tim (Karen) Schmidlin, Cindy (Sid) Lark, Jennifer Greene; sister in law, Diana Schmidlin; and 60 nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maude Schmidlin; brothers, Robert "Bob," John "Butch" and Michael "Oz" Schmidlin; along with 3 nephews.



The family is planning a memorial for a later date. Hakuna Mata.





