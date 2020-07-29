1/
Rebecca Kay (Schmidlin) Tefft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Kay (Schmidlin) Tefft

Rebecca Kay (Schmidlin) Tefft, age 63, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Becky or "Ott," as she was known by many, will be remembered for her quick wit, sarcasm, Sunday morning breakfast, fresh coffee morning, noon or night and stories from her trips to Jamaica.

Becky is survived by her loving family; husband, Barry Tefft; 3 children, Michael, Amanda and Justin Pietrzak; 3 amazing granddaughters, Alyssa and Kylee Pietrzak and Rebecca Durand; siblings, Jim (Pat) Schmidlin, Judy Morgan, Tim (Karen) Schmidlin, Cindy (Sid) Lark, Jennifer Greene; sister in law, Diana Schmidlin; and 60 nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maude Schmidlin; brothers, Robert "Bob," John "Butch" and Michael "Oz" Schmidlin; along with 3 nephews.

The family is planning a memorial for a later date. Hakuna Mata.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
CIndy and family, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers....
LIsaAnne (Fleitz) Gregg
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved