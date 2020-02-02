|
|
Rebecca L. Adkins
Rebecca L. Adkins, 67, of Curtice, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg Center. She was born on September 5, 1952 to William and Lois Nopper. Rebecca was a 1970 graduate of Waite High School. She was a singer and dancer for many years at the Westgate Dinner Theater. Rebecca enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandkids. She will be dearly missed.
Rebecca is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Kenneth Jr; children, Kandice (Hector), Ricky (Brandy), and Samantha (Paul); 7 grandchildren and her brother, Bill (Nancy) Nopper. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Bonnie.
Memorial contributions can be made in Rebecca's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020