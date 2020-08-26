1/1
Rebecca Lynn Merrow
1959 - 2020
Rebecca Lynn Merrow

Rebecca Lynn Merrow, 61, of Elmore, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home. She was born April 1, 1959 in Toledo the daughter to the late Virginia (Wise) and Richard Willard.

On February 5, 1983, she married Wally Merrow and he survives. Becky worked at the former Andersons store and most recently at the Genoa Mini-Mart for more than 10 years

In addition to her husband, Becky is survived by her children, Victoria (Brian) Redmond, Ryan (Kimberly) Merrow and Melissa Merrow; grandchildren, Alexia, Trent and Austin; siblings, Margaret Kellogg, Pat Duncan, Dean "Rusty" Willard, Bonnie Thompson, Mary Cox and Homer Willard; and many nieces & nephews.

Visitation for Becky will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 501 West Street, Genoa, Ohio, 43430. Due to recent health orders, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Rebecca Merrow Memorial Fund, care of Genoa Bank. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
