Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
View Map
Rebecca Lynn Souslin


1975 - 2019
Rebecca Lynn Souslin Obituary
Rebecca Lynn Souslin

Rebecca Lynn Souslin, age 44, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away suddenly, Sunday afternoon, June 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born May 24, 1975 in Wauseon, Ohio to Christine (Topel) and Richard Souslin.

Becky graduated from Swanton High School. She went on to become an STNA, working many years. Due to a back injury, she was unable to continue. She was a member of the Pythian Sunshine Girls.

Becky always had a smile for everyone and could be anybody's helper. She also fell in love with every dog or cat that came her way. She loved her family and was an excellent caregiver, that came from her heart!

Left to cherish her memory are her Mom and Dad; special friend, James Lewis; her Gram, Laura Topel (whom Becky took on many adventures);and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Becky's father passed away August 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Joseph Onweller Souslin; and grandparents, Robert Topel and Clarence and Clara Souslin.

Joint visitation and memorial service for Becky and her father, Richard will be held Tuesday, August 20th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where memorial services will begin at 6:00 p.m. A meal will immediately follow at the Epic Center in Swanton.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at:

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
