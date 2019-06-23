Rebecca Lynn Walker



Rebecca Lynn (Shaffer) Walker, 42, of Elmore, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, Ohio. She was born in Oregon on December 3, 1976, a daughter of Robert & Mary (Ross) Shaffer.



Rebecca was a 1995 graduate of Woodmore High School, and was a member of the Fremont Church of the Nazarene. A very creative person, she enjoyed crocheting and writing poems. Rebecca was a pet lover and truly enjoyed being a mother. She was an assembler at the Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde, Ohio.



Rebecca is survived by her parents; her son, Logan Caleb Walker; and her sister, Dawn Ann Shaffer, all of Elmore. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbert & Elsie Ross, and Adam "Ben" & Hilda Shaffer.



Friends may call from 2-8 PM Sunday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. S.R. 51. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 1925 N. Fifth St., Fremont, with visitation after 10:00 AM. Rev. Daniel Vickey will officiate. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, the Kidney Foundation, or Fremont Church of the Nazarene. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019