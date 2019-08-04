|
Rebecca M. "Becky" Flannery
Rebecca M. "Becky" Flannery, age 66, of Maumee, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 10, 1952 to Warren and Margaret (Zalezynski) Shoup in Toledo. Becky graduated from Clay High School in 1970. She then went on to Riverside Nursing School where she graduated in 1973. Becky then worked as a Registered Nurse for 42 years at the Toledo Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and taking walks with her dog. Becky loved having a good glass of wine and being by the water. She enjoyed going to the theatre and various art shows. Becky loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her smile and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Warren Shoup. Becky is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Michael Flannery; loving daughters, Meghan (Brian) Szabo and Tara (Brian) Blesener; step-son, Thomas Flannery; grandchildren, Izzi, Lexi, Colin, Ian, Evan, Robert and Alexis; mother, Margaret Shoup; sister, Vicky (Brad) Alexander; sister-in-law, Pam Shoup; and many other relatives and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the , the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or St. Joseph Parish Maumee.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 4, 2019