Home

POWERED BY

Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
Living Water Lutheran Church
9201 E. Happy Valley Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reed Sell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reed R. Sell


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reed R. Sell Obituary
Reed R. Sell

Reed R. Sell, 84, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 with his family by his side. Reed was born July 15, 1935 in Toledo, OH and was the youngest of four children. He grew up in Delta, OH and joined the U.S. Air Force upon graduation from Delta High School. Upon discharge from military service his career for the next forty years was in the banking industry in Toledo, OH, retiring in 1997.

Reed is survived by his wife, Patty; son, Scott (Michelle); daughters, Marcia Hughes (Richard), Susan Self, Stacey DeHaven (Brian); step-son, Stephen Borowicz; 10 grandchildren, Shawn, Gina, Kevin, Becca, Lizzie, Noah, Katie, Jacob, Rachel, CJ and great-granddaughter, Vera.

A memorial service will be held at Living Water Lutheran Church, 9201 E. Happy Valley Rd., Scottsdale, on Friday, September 20th, at 3:30pm. Donations can be made to Living Water Lutheran Church.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now