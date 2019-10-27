Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Regina (Gaspari) Jozsa


1930 - 2019
Regina (Gaspari) Jozsa Obituary
Regina (Gaspari) Jozsa (1930-2019)

Regina Jozsa, 89, born in Italy, passed away October 20, 2019, in her Toledo home. A strong, independent woman, "Mamie/Nona" brought people together with her contagious laughter, delightful cooking, and beautiful garden.

Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Andre Jozsa; daughter, Marie-France "Mouchie" Jozsa, and grandson, Zachary Forrest. She leaves in mourning, her daughters, Liliane (Peter) Savage, Nicole Jozsa and Marie-Anne (Todd) Forrest; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to visit on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 1-4 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Alliance Française, 1700 Reynolds Road, Toledo, OH 43615 or a .

Online condolences may be sent to Regina's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
