Regina L. Orth Cupp
Regina "Jeanie" Cupp, 60, of Toledo, Ohio, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Twp., Ohio. Born July 2, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Gregory and Lucille (Garrett) Orth. A 1978 graduate from Bedford High School, she married Daniel Cupp on May 3, 1980. Jeanie will be best remembered for her love and caring for children, music and dancing. She also enjoyed Bunco and spending time outside.
She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; children, Daniel "DJ" Cupp, Jr and Brittany Cupp; brothers, Stanton (Patty) Orth, Bill (Sue) Orth and Kevin Orth; sisters, Marcille Yunker, Kathy (George) Pugh, Ellen (Tim) Olrich, Andrea (John) Conley, Hyla (Pat) Wietrzykowski;brother-in-law, Jim Franklin and 23 nieces and nephews. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Celeste Franklin; brother-in-law, David Yunker and niece,Courtney Franklin.
A gathering will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Bedford Alliance Church, 8645 Jackman Rd, Temperance, MI 48182 , where a memorial service will follow at 1:00 pm. Reverend Robert Hinz, officiating. Memorials may be made to Bedford Alliance Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019