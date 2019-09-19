|
Regina "Pookie" Perry
Regina "Pookie" Perry, 59, of Graytown, Ohio passed away on September 18, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. She was born in Lorain, Ohio on February 25, 1960 to George and Patricia (McCarthy) Villa. She graduated from Vermillion High School in 1978. Pookie dearly loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with them and taking care of her children and grandchildren. Pookie also enjoyed golfing and cooking.
She is survived by her children, Andy (Jamie) Perry, Liz (John) Guerin, Becky (Micah) Lenke, Matt (Brianne) Perry and Katie (Dustin) Brough; grandchildren, Hannah, Lily, Allie, Cooper, Tenley, Paisley, Bo, Quinn, Wren, Emily, Mya, Natalie, Addisynn, Barrett, Jolie, Baby Perry and Walker; and many other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, Daniel Perry; parents; and brother, Rick Villa.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert and Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held in the funeral home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m.
