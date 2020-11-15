1/1
Regina Venia
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina Venia

10/20/1956 - 11/11/2020

Regina Lynn Venia, age 64, of Toledo, passed away November 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family under Promedica Hospice of Toledo. Regina was born October 20, 1956, in Cleveland to William and the late Joanne (Beadersted) Morley. She was 1973 graduate of Chamberlain High School in Cleveland and went on to receive her Registered Nursing Degree from St. Vincent Medical School of Nursing in 1976. Regina married the love of her life, Ellis "Bill" Venia Jr. on October 12, 1979, at Regina Coeli Parish in Toledo. She helped support her family as a Registered Nurse employed at St. Vincent Medical Center for 25 years and at Promedica Toledo Hospital for 15 years. Regina was a member of Blessed Sacrament.

In addition to her mother, Regina was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Don Stehlik; and sister in law, Rosanna Morley. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, "Bill" W. Venia, Jr.; father, William R. Morley; children, Megan Venia, Kristin Venia, Ellis W. Venia III, and Katelyn Venia; siblings, Joan Venia, Mary Stehlik, Michael Morley, Daniel Morley, Paul (Mary) Morley, and William Morley.

The family will receive guests Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home; 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419)473-0300. She will Lie-in-State from 10:00 a.m. until a Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament, 2240 Castlewood Dr., Toledo, OH 43613. To leave a special message for Regina's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nancy Venia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved