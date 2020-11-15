Regina Venia10/20/1956 - 11/11/2020Regina Lynn Venia, age 64, of Toledo, passed away November 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family under Promedica Hospice of Toledo. Regina was born October 20, 1956, in Cleveland to William and the late Joanne (Beadersted) Morley. She was 1973 graduate of Chamberlain High School in Cleveland and went on to receive her Registered Nursing Degree from St. Vincent Medical School of Nursing in 1976. Regina married the love of her life, Ellis "Bill" Venia Jr. on October 12, 1979, at Regina Coeli Parish in Toledo. She helped support her family as a Registered Nurse employed at St. Vincent Medical Center for 25 years and at Promedica Toledo Hospital for 15 years. Regina was a member of Blessed Sacrament.In addition to her mother, Regina was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Don Stehlik; and sister in law, Rosanna Morley. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, "Bill" W. Venia, Jr.; father, William R. Morley; children, Megan Venia, Kristin Venia, Ellis W. Venia III, and Katelyn Venia; siblings, Joan Venia, Mary Stehlik, Michael Morley, Daniel Morley, Paul (Mary) Morley, and William Morley.The family will receive guests Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home; 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419)473-0300. She will Lie-in-State from 10:00 a.m. until a Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament, 2240 Castlewood Dr., Toledo, OH 43613. To leave a special message for Regina's family, please visit: