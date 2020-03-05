|
Reginald Colbert II
Reginald Colbert II, passed away at Toledo Hospital on February 29, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Reginald Colbert III; mother, Joyce (Gary) Granger; father, Reginald Colbert Sr.; sisters, Sheri Colbert, Danielle Braswell; nieces and nephews; grandparents, Lorraine and Napoleon Dobbins, Otis and Michelle Smith; special significant other, Anjanette Langston.
Visitation is Friday, March 6th, from 7-9 p.m. at the House of Day. Funeral is Saturday, March 7th, at 11 a.m., preceded by wake at 10 a.m. at United Missionary Baptist Church, 2705 Monroe St.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020