The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
United Missionary Baptist Church
2705 Monroe St
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
United Missionary Baptist Church
2705 Monroe St
Reginald Colbert II


1985 - 2020
Reginald Colbert II Obituary
Reginald Colbert II

Reginald Colbert II, passed away at Toledo Hospital on February 29, 2020.

He is survived by his son, Reginald Colbert III; mother, Joyce (Gary) Granger; father, Reginald Colbert Sr.; sisters, Sheri Colbert, Danielle Braswell; nieces and nephews; grandparents, Lorraine and Napoleon Dobbins, Otis and Michelle Smith; special significant other, Anjanette Langston.

Visitation is Friday, March 6th, from 7-9 p.m. at the House of Day. Funeral is Saturday, March 7th, at 11 a.m., preceded by wake at 10 a.m. at United Missionary Baptist Church, 2705 Monroe St.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020
