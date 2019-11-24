|
Reginald Schardt
Reginald Schardt, 70, of Maumee, passed away on November 19, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1949, to Paul and Lucille Schardt in Toledo. He received his BA from UT. Reginald worked for the Toledo Police Department, retiring after 27 dedicated years. He was a member of the Toledo Police Retirees and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Notre Dame, and OSU football.
Reginald was preceded in death by his parents. He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Jennifer Hester and Ann Schardt; grandchildren, Morgan (Logan) Garcia, Andrew Cousino, Jacob Hester and Christopher Cousino; siblings, Claudette Heckel, Bernadette Newell and Anthony Schardt; and extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Honor Guard recognition at 2:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. A fellowship luncheon will follow services. Burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery. Please consider memorial tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019