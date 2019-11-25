|
(News story) Reginald Schardt, a retired longtime Toledo police patrolman, died Tuesday at his Maumee home. He was 70.
He suffered kidney failure, said his daughter, Ann Schardt.
Mr. Schardt retired in January, 2000 after 27 years at the Toledo Police Department, mostly in South Toledo but concluding in West Toledo.
"He was very compassionate and caring and he would always walk an extra mile for people.... He was the first to pick up an extra shift for someone who wasn't available,"said Albert Papenfus, a retired Toledo police sergeant.
Mr. Papenfus also remembered that Mr. Schardt was injured on duty when another vehicle rear-ended his patrol wagon. The impact broke his back, but he fought to recover and later returned to full duty.
"He was very determined and very stubborn. Doctors told him he wouldn't walk again. And he made sure that he did," he said.
Said Ms. Schardt: "He absolutely loved his job, the work that he did - working with the public and making sure that people are safe. He lived for it."
A lot of Mr. Schardt's dedication, daughter Jennifer Hester said, "had to do with the brotherhood of the police department, with everybody looking out for each other.... The main thing [for him] was patrolling the streets where he grew up."
In 1999, Mr. Schardt told The Blade how he once wrote 12 traffic citations in about three hours during a school-zone enforcement blitz in West Toledo.
"People just don't pay attention. I don't know if they see the kids or not," he said, adding that he just hoped a youngster wouldn't get hit on the way to school.
One of his most memorable episodes was rescuing a 10-year-old boy from drowning in the Maumee River around 1985 while on patrol duty in South Toledo, Ann Schardt said.
And one of his favorite things to do at work was patrolling at public events at Promenade Park downtown, she remembered.
Born Sept. 21, 1949 to Lucille and Paul Schardt, Mr. Schardt was raised in South Toledo and graduated from Rogers High School in 1968. He then completed a bachelor's degree in sociology at the University of Toledo in 1972 before entering the Toledo Police Academy. He received his patrolman's badge in 1973.
Ms. Schardt said her father's decision to become a police officer was influenced by his father, a combat Army veteran of World War II and a volunteer firefighter at Fire Station 3 in the former Adams Township who died in 1957.
In his free time, Mr. Schardt enjoyed spending time playing with his grandchildren. He also liked to ride a bike, swim, and run, and was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Surviving are his daughters, Jennifer Hester and Ann Schardt; sisters, Claudette Heckel and Bernadette Newell; brother, Anthony Schardt; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, where a police honor guard ceremony will immediately follow at 2 p.m.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 25, 2019