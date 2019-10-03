|
|
Reid A. Werner
Reid A. Werner, 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio and was a graduate of Macomber High School. Reid served in the United States Army after graduation and married his wife, Nancy (Neff) Werner prior to being stationed in Germany. After completing his service, he began his career with the Toledo Police Department in 1973, retiring in 2000.
He is survived by his daughter, Carrie (Walter) Christopher; sister, Debbie Straughham; brother-in-law, Dennis (Denise) Neff; sisters-in-law, Joanne (Jim) Goad, Jenny Hurley, Cheryl Werner and longtime companion & ladyfriend, Dori Hanely and her family. Reid was preceded in death by his parents, William Werner and Charlotte; wife, Nancy; brother, Bob; sister, Judy; in-laws, Raymond and June Neff and sister-in-law, Bonnie Curry.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Police PAL Program which supports community youth activities. Please make checks payable to: Toledo Lucas County Police Athletic League and mail to 525 N. Erie St., Toledo, OH 43604.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019