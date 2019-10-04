|
(News story) Reid A. Werner, 75, as even-handed with errant motorists as with criminal suspects and citizens in distress during 27 years as a Toledo police officer, died Tuesday at Regency Hospital, Sylvania.
He'd suffered acute respiratory distress, daughter Carrie Christopher said.
He worked briefly at Jeep and then as a Toledo Edison lineman after Army service in Germany before joining the Toledo police force.
"He loved people," his daughter said. "He had the gift of gab. He was a fair, honest man. He got together with his buddies and applied together and that was that."
As he patrolled West Toledo, where he lived, he kept a close eye on his daughter.
"He kept me out of trouble," she said. She recalled riding with him on "take your daughter to work" day.
"He pulled over people for speeding violations. He never gave a ticket. He got to know them and said 'What's your hurry,' and that was it," his daughter said. Years later they'd be out for breakfast when a patron approached and said, "'I remember you arrested me, but you were a very fair person,'" his daughter said. "I was amazed that people he arrested would say you're a stand-up guy and be kind to him."
Don Collins, a retired Toledo officer, said: "He was pretty straight with everybody." Another comrade, Rick Pierce, said: "He was one of the best police officers I ever met, his attention to detail. He was fair with everybody, even the real bad guys."
Mr. Werner retired in April, 2000. As a parting gesture, he and Sgt. Don Clark tossed their shoes on top of the northwest district police station on West Sylvania Avenue, Blade columnist Mike Tressler reported. The pair had graduated together in 1973 from the police academy and retired together.
They shared another experience one afternoon in July, 1998.
Officer Werner pulled over a pickup truck on Sylvania near Lewis Avenue with bottles spilling from its bed and breaking on pavement. The driver didn't have a license and gave a false name. The officer asked the man to step out of the truck. The man instead drove westbound on Sylvania. Officer Werner called for backup and followed.
The pickup pulled into a residential area. A passenger jumped out and ran. The driver turned a corner and stopped in the middle of a street. Officer Werner pulled his squad car up to the pickup, and the driver opened his door and pointed a rifle at the officer.
Just then, Sergeant Clark got there. Both officers drew their guns and asked the driver to lower the rifle. He did not, and they fired - Officer Werner once; Sergeant Clark several times. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Afterward Mr. Werner "decided he wanted to retire and be with his family. That was the closest call he ever had," his daughter said. For his role in disabling the gunman, Sergeant Clark received a Toledo police award for bravery.
Another call the next year also prompted Mr. Werner to take stock. He was first on the scene at an attempted suicide - the would-be victim an 8-year-old girl who said nobody loved her - not her mother, not her scarcely there father. The home appeared neat and clean, the girl and her siblings well cared for. He was taken aback by the girl's matter-of-fact manner.
He called Lucas County Children Services and the mental health agency, Rescue Crisis.
He told Blade columnist Roberta de Boer: "I loved my job when I came on [but] it's made me a very coarse individual, emotionally... And this is just one of the reasons why. You see this kind of stuff, and it just shouldn't be ... [I] don't like when I go to scenes that should shock me but don't anymore."
Was he shocked by the incident, though? "Oh of course," he told Ms. de Boer.
He was born Oct. 22, 1943, to Charlotte and William Werner, grew up in North Toledo, and was a graduate of Macomber Vocational High School.
His wife, Nancy, was known for tole, a type of painting, and other crafts. He carved the wood that she painted. They sold her creations at crafts shows around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
"They were quite the team," their daughter said.
After his wife died, he and neighbor Dori Hanely, whose spouse also died, became companions. He called her his "lady friend," his daughter said. The pair liked to visit Hollywood Casino Toledo and spend evenings on the Maumee River aboard a pontoon boat.
He and the former Nancy Neff married May 10, 1965. She died April 7, 2006.
Surviving are his daughter, Carrie Christopher, and sister, Debbie Straugham.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday in Newcomer-Northwest Chapel, where the family will receive guests after 10 a.m. The family suggests tributes to the Toledo-Lucas County Police Athletic League.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 4, 2019