Reinhard "Mike" Wroblewski
1950 - 2020
Reinhard "Mike" Wroblewski, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at the age of 70. Reinhard was born on January 1, 1950 in Griesenbach, Germany to Mike and Cecelia (Beck) Wroblewski. He along with his parents, sister and brother immigrated to the United States in 1951.

Reinhard graduated from Rossford High School in 1968. He then went to work at Libbey Owens Ford until he was drafted by the U.S. Army. He served 15 months in Vietnam. He returned home a changed man both physically and emotionally as only a Vietnam veteran can relate to. His greatest joy in life was watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and spending time with his family.

Reinhard was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Cecelia Wroblewski; and brother-in-law, Clark Somers. Surviving are his sister, Isolde Somers; brother, Hans (Trudy) Wroblewski; sisters, Ingrid (Dave) Dewulf and Susan (Terry) DeLauter; nieces, Cari (Brad) Tuttle, Dawn (Troy) Roeske, Dana (Wes) Bombrys; and nephews, Erik Somers and Ryan (Sarah) DeLauter; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Per Reinhard's wishes there will be no visitation and burial services will be private.

The family would like to thank Mike with Interim Hospice for the care and compassion he gave to Reinhard.

Your years of suffering are now over. Rest in peace dear brother.

Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
