Relma Abde
Relma Abde, 94 of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully in her grandson's home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Relma was born on March 5, 1926 in Indianapolis, IN to Charles and Adeline (Freije) Kafoure. As a young child, she studied classical music and opera at the Jordan Conservatory of Music in Indianapolis and continued her studies, while performing often, at the Bach Conservatory in Toledo until the age 20, at which time she gave up her music career to care for her critically ill son, Chuck. She became a dedicated mother and successful restauranteur, owning and operating a string of successful restaurants, including, Abde's Steakhouse, Two Doors Down and Abde's Flying Bridge. Though professionally successful, her true calling was in her service to others. With love and sacrifice, she selflessly became the primary caretaker of friends, former employees, and even her ex-husband. She was everyone's "mother", fiercely loyal but tender to the core. At her 90th birthday party, her former employees, 10 years her junior, still referred to her as "Mama". We will forever miss her boundless love and devotion, feisty spirit, Lebanese cuisine, one-liners combining Arabic and English to express her disapproval (pointing her crooked index finger for emphasis), but mostly, the unconditional and selfless love she gave so freely. Rest in Peace, sweet Sitto. We love you.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Chuck; her parents; 4 brothers and sisters and her dear friend, Joseph David. Surviving are her son, George Abde; grandchildren, Charles (Angela) Abde, Jessica (Brian) Tobias, Matthew Abde and Mark Szymczak and many great grandchildren, whom she adored.
Private family graveside services were held at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Relma's name can be made to donor's choice. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020