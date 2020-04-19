Rena D. (Shell) Goins
1951 - 2020
Rena D. (Shell) Goins Rena D. (Shell) Goins, age 66, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, Friday morning, April 17, 2020. She was born August 19, 1953 in Whitley County, Kentucky to Billard and Vivian Zella (Paul) Shell. Rena will be remembered as an exceptional cook and home maker, who loved her family very much. She was a employee of the Arrow Club and enjoyed finding bargains at garage sales. She collected iron skillets last count 395. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Vivian Tollett; daughter, Sherry Goins (Melvin, Jr.) Speiker; grandchildren, Stacy (Jeremy) Liebat, Amanda (Nate) Hutchinson, James "Dale" Fullerton Jr; and Raymond Speiker; great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Joey and Joslyn; her siblings, Rex (Janie) Shell, Kevin (Donna) Godsey, Niecie Newman (Russ Miller) and Tracy Godsey (Davina); as well as several nieces and nephews; and father of her kids, Marshall Goins. She is now at peace and will be reunited with dear friends and family who preceded her in death, especially her beloved son Joey Goins. Her father,Billard Shell; sister Brenda Chapel. A private family viewing will be held at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora (419.644.3601). Graveside services will be held at Brown Cemetery in London, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 entries
So sorry to hear about Rena's passing !! You are all in our thoughts!!
Evie and Bobby Rayburn
Friend
So sorry to hear about Rena's passing. We had some great memories in our younger years. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Catherine Cole
I think she was a great person l could always talk her about anything so sorry
Sharon Grandowicz
Friend
So sorry for your loss, Reva your going to be missed terribly up was my best friend and like a sister to me I deeply we will meet again rest in peace and what a great reunion you are having up there love you Rita Lynn
Rita Gentry Conn
Family
I am so sorry for your loss. Reva you will be missed by so many. One by one our family is being reunited. One day we will meet again, until then Rest In Peace my cousin.
Shawn Gentry
Family
So sorry Marshal . Praying for God's strength for the family. Cousin sue Ball letzinger
Sue Letzinger
Family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Hazel Hylton
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeff & Vicky Riebe
Friend
So sorry for your loss
Ella Rains. Mullis
Friend
My condolences to the going family. You're all in my prayers
Billy L. Croley Sr.
Family
Im So Sorry .Our Thought and Prayers are with you and the Family
Nina Broughton
Family
So sorry Marshall. Peace and prayers be with you all
Cecil Messer
Friend
So sorry for your loss Marshall. May God wrap his arms around you to help ease your pain till you meet again.
love you
Penny Croley Smith
Penny Smith
Friend
Im so sorry. Ive always had a special place in my heart for Aunt Rena
Tom Goins
Family
So sorry for your loss a lot of wonderful memories with her,Love you Sherry and family and Marshall
Sharon Goins
Family
