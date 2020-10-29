Rena M. GastonRena M. Gaston, age 91, of Toledo, passed away October 27, 2020 at her home. Rena was born February 1, 1929 in Woodruff, SC to James and Katherleen (Whitmire) Scurry.While living in South Carolina, Rena accepted Christ as her savior when she was 11 years old. On January 31, 1948 she married Rev. Pinkney Gaston Sr. in Washington, DC. Together they shared 57 loving years of marriage until Rev. Pinkney's passing in 2005. Rena was a faithful member of Genesis Missionary Baptist Church and the I.M.W.W.A. for many years. She was a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years and also taught women in the Helping Hands Group.She is survived by her children, Zelma Brown, Rev. Michael L. Gaston, Sr., Thawanna Gaston, Denise (Michael Bellamy) Gaston-Bellamy, Pinkney Gaston Jr., Alan (Michelle) Gaston Sr.; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Tawann, James, Jason, Bruce Jr., Anthony, Dawn, Andre, Tiffini, Demetria, Alphonso, Alan Jr., Chad, Evan, Carla, Eric, and Shariva; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Rena was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Pinkney Gaston; daughter, Serena Sutton; and three sisters.The family will receive guests on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11a.m. - 1 p.m. at Newcomer Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Rd. (419-471-0300) where funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Heartland Hospice in Rena's memory.To leave a special message for Rena's family, please visit: