Renate U. Hoff
Renate U. Hoff, age 93, passed away February 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Renate was born January 19, 1927, in Bad Cannstatt, Germany, to Philipp and Else (Roll) Meier. As a young adult in Germany she volunteered as a "Candy Striper" during WWII. She was employed with Calphalon for more than 23 years before retiring. Renate was a devout Christian whose greatest support and strength came from the Lord. In her free time, Renate enjoyed traveling. During her travels she visited: Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, China, Alaska, Israel, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean. Renate was an avid painter and reader. She crocheted numerous afghans for every member of her family as well as 75 afghans that were donated to a foster children's camp. Renate also volunteered her time by teaching reading to non reading adults and teaching English as a second language. She was also a wonderful cook who enjoyed preparing dinners for her family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, Renate was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Hoff. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Heidi (Paul) Williams, Michael Kunzer, Richard Kunzer and Susan (Robert) Szymanski; sister, Elfriede Wurster; grandchildren, Jason Williams, Jonathan (Leandra) Williams, Ryan Kunzer, Michael Kunzer, Lindsay Kunzer, Matthew Kunzer, Erik Szymanski, Christine (Jason) Klocheska and Lauren Szymanski; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests Monday, March 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home followed by private burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Elizabeth Scott Community Level 2 unit for all of their care and compassion during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Toledo Zoo Foundation in Renate's memory.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020