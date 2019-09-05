|
|
MRS. RENICIA A. MARR
Renicia Marr passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. Born on January 8, 1959 in Toledo, Ohio to Russell Joseph and Ruth E. Marr, Renicia was a loving and caring woman with deep personal conviction. She graduated from Harriet Whitney Vocational High School in 1977. Upon her graduation she attended the University of Toledo. Renicia had a long and prosperous career at First Energy (Toledo Edison) where she held positions from a meter reader to an upstanding facility professional. Along with being one of the best chefs in Toledo and surrounding vicinities, Renicia was a humble women of valor. She was a dedicated daughter of the Grace Temple Elks Lodge No. 424, where she served in the past as the lodge's financial treasurer. She dedicated her entire life to providing assistance to others with no complaints. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend and employee. Renicia lived her life to the fullest, with honor and respect to her parents and family name.
Renicia begins her spiritual journey with her father, Russell J. Marr, brothers, Zelma and Russell R. Marr, sister, Reba Marr-Harrington and her ancestors. She leaves behind her beloved mother, Ruth E. Marr; brothers, Ronald and Rodney Marr; sisters, Jackie (Roger) Webb of St. Louis, Missouri, Robin Marr, Roxanne (Raynard) Shears of Elberon, Virginia, and Tina (Timothy) Lawrence, a host of loving nephews, nieces, and extended family including her very special family from First Energy Corporation (Toledo Edison).
A Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday, September 6, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will begin at 10 am Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Calvary M. B. Baptist. Church, 702 Collingswood Blvd., preceded by a 9 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Floyd Smith, Pastor and Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019