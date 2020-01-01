|
Rennix M. Van Scoy
Rennix M.Van Scoy, 74, of South Toledo went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019, passing away in his residence. Born July 7, 1945 in Crestline, Ohio to Rev. Rennix L. and Esther (Mehl) Van Scoy, he moved to Toledo when his father became pastor at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Rennix graduated from Clay High School, where he was senior class president. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War era, after which he returned to college and graduated from B.G.S.U. He worked for Master Chemical Co in Perrysburg, Ohio for 22 years.
Rennix was a member of the South Toledo Baptist Church, and was blessed by the Reverend Billy Graham. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his sister, Rhoda (James) Hess; brother, Martin (Nadine) Van Scoy; niece, Aleda (Jit-Tat) Chen and great niece, Ming-An.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Rd. Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. where services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held Friday, January 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery Willard, Ohio. Please view and sign Rennix's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020