The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Willard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rennix Van Scoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rennix M. Van Scoy


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rennix M. Van Scoy Obituary
Rennix M. Van Scoy

Rennix M.Van Scoy, 74, of South Toledo went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019, passing away in his residence. Born July 7, 1945 in Crestline, Ohio to Rev. Rennix L. and Esther (Mehl) Van Scoy, he moved to Toledo when his father became pastor at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Rennix graduated from Clay High School, where he was senior class president. He was an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War era, after which he returned to college and graduated from B.G.S.U. He worked for Master Chemical Co in Perrysburg, Ohio for 22 years.

Rennix was a member of the South Toledo Baptist Church, and was blessed by the Reverend Billy Graham. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his sister, Rhoda (James) Hess; brother, Martin (Nadine) Van Scoy; niece, Aleda (Jit-Tat) Chen and great niece, Ming-An.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Rd. Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. where services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held Friday, January 3 at 1:30 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery Willard, Ohio. Please view and sign Rennix's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rennix's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Download Now