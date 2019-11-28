|
Renward "Buddy" Yates
Renward "Buddy" Yates, 73, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Buddy was born in 1946 in Randolph County, Alabama, to Gatha Hill and Winston Yates. He married Peggy Adair in 1973 and they went on to have two beautiful children.
Buddy had a great love of family and had many friends. He was a man of great inner and outer strength. He was a hard worker and always genuine.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children, Ericka (Michael) Jordan and Alan Yates and his grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin and Michaela Jordan.
His family would like to thank his ProMedica doctors and Hospice staff. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 28, 2019