Retha Beryl Carothers
Retha Beryl Carothers, 93, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1925 in Napoleon, Ohio to Charlie and Leah (Eisaman) Packard.
On February 17, 1946, she married Harold L. Carothers, with whom she raised four children. Retha and Harold were able to celebrate their 50th anniversary before Harold passed away in 1996. They were among the original members of Church of St. Andrew United Methodist, and she served as church secretary there for 27 years.
Retha devoted herself to multiple professional and educational pursuits, both for herself and others. A lifelong learner, she was always willing to try new things, whether it was pursuing adult education courses, public speaking, learning to play bridge, or serving the community as a reading tutor for youth and seniors and a bowling coach for after-school programs. She taught Sunday school for children and adults for many years and was a certified Christian educator who also trained other teachers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son, Neal Carothers; and son-in-law, Richard Walker.
Leaving to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sheryl Walker, Rebecca Carothers, and Janean (Robert) Vick; grandchildren, Amanda (Erik) Brendtro, Sarah Sitterle, and Michael Walker; Chris, Thomas (Heather), and James (Mary) Calihan; and Benjamin, Leah (Joel) Parker, and James Vick; step-grandchildren, Dawn (Samuel) Matthews and Gage (Lisa) Walker and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Walter Funeral Home at 4653 Glendale, Avenue, Toledo, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st, with services following at 12:00 p.m. A graveside ceremony will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Church of St. Andrew United Methodist.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 20, 2019