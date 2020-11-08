Retha M. Kwapich



1927 - 2020



Retha M. Kwapich "Reets", 93, passed away on October 17, 2020 at her home in Ketchum, Idaho with her daughter Sue by her side. Retha was born in Toledo on July 24, 1927 to Harry and Emily Plath. She attended Libbey High School and Whitney Vocational School. On November 15, 1952 Reets married Norman Kwapich and was his care giving life partner until his death.



Retha's life was devoted to family. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. She loved to sew, make crafts, garden and of course play Rummy (a family tradition). She was a life-long devout Catholic, and belonged to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns parish. After 90 years in Toledo, Retha moved to mountains of Idaho to live with her daughter where she attended her first rodeo and had many "wild" adventures. Idaho winters seemed endless, but summers and the natural beauty from the back deck were priceless.



Retha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norm in 2006; and brother, George "Pete" Plath in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Kwapich; grand-dog, Sunny; brother, Ralph (Marge) Plath; many nieces and nephews; and a few cousins too.



Many thanks to St. Luke's for their excellent care and a special thank you to Hospice of Wood River Valley for the incredible support they provided.



A private ceremony will be held high in the hills of Idaho.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley in Retha's name.





