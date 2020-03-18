|
|
Rex Mock
2/29/1928 - 3/15/2020
Rex Mock, 92, of Toledo, Ohio died Sunday. Rex became interested in the heavy construction industry when he worked as water boy the summer between his Junior and Senior years in high school. After graduation from Libbey High School in 1946 he began a long career in this field. He was a laborer, truck driver, cement finisher, foreman; always learning his trade with the guidance of mentors. He was a project superintendent by the time he retired. In his free time he enjoyed golf, reading, yard work and above all, sports. His favorites were Ohio State, Boston Red Sox and especially University of Toledo basketball where he held season tickets from 1952 to 2018. Rex is survived by his wife of 67 years, Geraldine and their sons, Michael and Joseph; his seven brothers, Clayton, Charles, Howard, Donald, Clyde, Robert and Dick and his five sisters, Vesta, Helen, Eloise, Idonna and Pat predeceased him.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their extraordinary care the last six months of Rex's life. Arrangements are private.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020