Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reynold Worthington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynold B. Worthington II


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reynold B. Worthington II Obituary
Reynold B. Worthington II

Reynold B. "Renny" Worthington II, age 63, of Toledo, passed away July 13, 2019 at UTMC. Renny was born October 11, 1955 in Toledo to Naomi T. (Leonhardt) Albright. Renny served his country as PFC in the US Marine Corps from 1972 to 1975. He was employed with Jeep more than 20 years, retiring in 2003. Renny was a black belt and taught martial arts for many years at American Kenpo Karate.

In addition to his mother, Renny was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tabatha; sister, Missy; brother, Bill Bob. He is survived by his wife, Alma Rosa Worthington; children, Samantha (John) Yerg, Reynold (Elizabeth) Worthington, III, Trevan (Alaina) Worthington, Troy (Mara) McGee, Jr., Robert (Sarah) Worthington; siblings, Vivian Boehk, Richard Worthington; 15 grandchildren, Ariana, Jason, Reynold IV, Raina, John II, Vivian, Autumn, Mikenzie, Katelyn, Taylor, Bryson, Angelo, Xavier, Tabatha and Elijah.

The family will receive guests Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Clay Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to GoFundMe.com/renny-worthington in Renny's memory.

To leave a special message for Renny's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now