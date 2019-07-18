Reynold B. Worthington II



Reynold B. "Renny" Worthington II, age 63, of Toledo, passed away July 13, 2019 at UTMC. Renny was born October 11, 1955 in Toledo to Naomi T. (Leonhardt) Albright. Renny served his country as PFC in the US Marine Corps from 1972 to 1975. He was employed with Jeep more than 20 years, retiring in 2003. Renny was a black belt and taught martial arts for many years at American Kenpo Karate.



In addition to his mother, Renny was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tabatha; sister, Missy; brother, Bill Bob. He is survived by his wife, Alma Rosa Worthington; children, Samantha (John) Yerg, Reynold (Elizabeth) Worthington, III, Trevan (Alaina) Worthington, Troy (Mara) McGee, Jr., Robert (Sarah) Worthington; siblings, Vivian Boehk, Richard Worthington; 15 grandchildren, Ariana, Jason, Reynold IV, Raina, John II, Vivian, Autumn, Mikenzie, Katelyn, Taylor, Bryson, Angelo, Xavier, Tabatha and Elijah.



The family will receive guests Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Clay Township Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to GoFundMe.com/renny-worthington in Renny's memory.



