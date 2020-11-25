1/1
Rhea Joy Scheinbach
Rhea Joy Scheinbach, age 97, died peacefully November 21, 2020, at her home in Bay Harbor Island, Florida, where she had been living the past 40 years. Originally from Toledo, Rhea was the youngest of five siblings born to Benjamin and Jennie Bloom. A graduate of The Ohio State University in Education in 1945, she married Irving "Brod" Scheinbach, the love of her life, on March 10, 1945. They were married for 37 years. Rhea was always involved in all her 4 children's activities. Running from swim meets, to baseball games to dance recitals and more, she was everyone's mom, coach and ultimate supporter. Known for her cooking (and feeding Cox's army!), no one ever left her home hungry or without leftovers. Her love of tennis, ceramics, travel and more was only outshined by her love and devotion to all her family - children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all... Or maybe her love of The Ohio State Buckeyes...

Surviving are her children, Gary Scheinbach, Alan and Linda Scheinbach, Joel and Judy Scheinbach and Beth Ruhmann; grandchildren, Jennie Scheinbach and Andy Scheinbach, Caryn and Brandon Swibel, Ilyssa and Jake Greenberg, Bari Scheinbach, Adam and Sara Scheinbach, Lindsay Scheinbach and fiance' Nathan Fox; plus 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Irving Scheinbach; siblings, Ida Goldman, Eva Solovei, Florence Davidson and Joseph Bloom and their spouses.

Special thanks go out to Rhea's special caregivers Molly, Daisy and Roxann for their loving care and attention.

Funeral services will be private at graveside. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity of donor's choice, Congregation B'nai Israel or Congregation Etz Chayim.

Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.

www.wickfh.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert H. Wick Funeral Home
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 535-5840
November 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kenny Bloom
Family
