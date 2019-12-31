|
|
Rhoda Lavon Ray
Rhoda L. Ray, age 89, of Swanton, went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2019, at Swanton Valley. Rhoda was born November 15, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, to James and Sylvia Chiles. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Rhoda was also preceded in death by her hubands, Jack Knotts Sr. and Charles Ray. She is survived by her sons, Jack (Linda) Knotts, Howard (Esther) Miller and Howard (Karen) Ray; daughters, Carolyn Schlindwein, Sherry Maupin, Debra Cluckey, Sylvia (Rex) Branum, Margie (John) Kelly, Kim (Bob) Nixon and Linda Miller; sister, Ruth Parks; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive guests Friday, January 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Church of God in Rhoda's memory.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020