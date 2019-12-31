Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Lavon Ray


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda Lavon Ray Obituary
Rhoda Lavon Ray

Rhoda L. Ray, age 89, of Swanton, went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2019, at Swanton Valley. Rhoda was born November 15, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, to James and Sylvia Chiles. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Rhoda was also preceded in death by her hubands, Jack Knotts Sr. and Charles Ray. She is survived by her sons, Jack (Linda) Knotts, Howard (Esther) Miller and Howard (Karen) Ray; daughters, Carolyn Schlindwein, Sherry Maupin, Debra Cluckey, Sylvia (Rex) Branum, Margie (John) Kelly, Kim (Bob) Nixon and Linda Miller; sister, Ruth Parks; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive guests Friday, January 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Church of God in Rhoda's memory.

To leave a special message for Rhoda's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -