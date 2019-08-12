Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Matuszynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda M. Matuszynski


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda M. Matuszynski Obituary
Rhoda M. Matuszynski

Rhoda M. Matuszynski, 80, of Lambertville, MI, passed away on August 8, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1939 to George and Marie (Cutcher) Perry in Toledo. Rhoda was a dedicated wife and mother, volunteering at many school and PTC activities. She was also a member of several groups, including: the Toledo Women's Club, Red Hat Society, Polish Cousins, the Lunch Bunch, and her High School Girls. Rhoda was an excellent cook, loved to play bunco and dining out with her family and friends.

Rhoda was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Gerald J.; sister, Georga Willhite, and brother-in-law, Chester Kwiatkowski. She will be dearly missed by her children, Kathleen (John) Kelly, Thomas (Leanna) Matuszynski, Gerald (Glenna) Matuszynski, and Kristina (John) Morningstar; grandchildren, Rachel, Marissa (Aaron), Matthew, Marlayna, Thomas, Ashley (Zac), Haley (Ben), Taylor, Marina and Noah; great grandchildren, Landry, Quinn, Dane, Lucas, Grant and Jaxon; sister-in-law, Joan Kwiatkowski; many dear nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home,3838 Airport Hwy., where Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary. Memorial tributes may be directed to the ALS Association (The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022)

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now