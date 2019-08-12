|
Rhoda M. Matuszynski
Rhoda M. Matuszynski, 80, of Lambertville, MI, passed away on August 8, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1939 to George and Marie (Cutcher) Perry in Toledo. Rhoda was a dedicated wife and mother, volunteering at many school and PTC activities. She was also a member of several groups, including: the Toledo Women's Club, Red Hat Society, Polish Cousins, the Lunch Bunch, and her High School Girls. Rhoda was an excellent cook, loved to play bunco and dining out with her family and friends.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Gerald J.; sister, Georga Willhite, and brother-in-law, Chester Kwiatkowski. She will be dearly missed by her children, Kathleen (John) Kelly, Thomas (Leanna) Matuszynski, Gerald (Glenna) Matuszynski, and Kristina (John) Morningstar; grandchildren, Rachel, Marissa (Aaron), Matthew, Marlayna, Thomas, Ashley (Zac), Haley (Ben), Taylor, Marina and Noah; great grandchildren, Landry, Quinn, Dane, Lucas, Grant and Jaxon; sister-in-law, Joan Kwiatkowski; many dear nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home,3838 Airport Hwy., where Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary. Memorial tributes may be directed to the ALS Association (The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022)
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2019