Rhoda P. KeslingRhoda P. Kesling, 89, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Rhoda was born October 14, 1931, to Theodore and Emily (Adkins) Leimann. She married the love of her life, Ralph R. Kesling, on August 18, 1949 and spent 69 years of marriage.She is survived by her children, Mike (Heidi) Kesling, Joy Kesling Roecker, Melody (John) Hassen, Larry (Leigh) Kesling and Ralph Jr. (Rhonda) Kesling; grandchildren, Candace (Tim) Hopkins, Holly Crowder, Bobbi (Glenn) McQuown,, Sean (Stacy) Fedrick, Heather (Chris) Marsh, Hilary (Aaron) Roggelin, Emily (Jake) Miller. Nicole (Anastasia) Kesling, Alli (Charles) Kirkley, Drew (Michael) Kesling, Maggie (Kegan) English, Cooper Kesling, Olivia Kesling, Hannah (Ryan) Kesling, Haley (Shane) Kesling, Halayna Kesling; great-grandchildren, Dylan Hopkins, Adelaide Hopkins, Reece Crowder, Merritt Crowder, Adrian (Brady) Pusey, Aubrey Pusey, Olivia (Tyler) Dunbar, Evan Marsh, Derek Roggelin, Avery Roggelin, Owen Roggelin, Max Miller, Gina Miller, Charles Miller, Kennedy Kesling; and great-great grandson, Jackson Dunbar. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Hanely; brothers-in-law, Charles (Norma) Kesling, Bill Kesling and sister-in-law, Nancy Kesling; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Leimann; sister and brother-in-laws, Duane Hanely, Darrell Kesling, Robert Kesling, Dorothy Kesling, Mary Issacson, Ed Issacson, Phyllis Kesling and Mary Jo Leimann; and grandchildren, Stacy Crowder and Shelby Kesling.Rhoda was the matriarch of the family where everyone was always greeted by the 'open door policy'. She loved her family dearly and took pride in having as many family members as there could be around her during the holidays. Her favorite hobby was baking her famous Christmas Buttermilk Sugar Cookies and always working on a 1000 piece puzzle.Private graveside services will be held at Lake Township Cemetery. Rhoda's family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 or St. Mark Lutheran Church 611 Woodville Road, Toledo, OH 43605. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements.