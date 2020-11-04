Rhonda "Bunny" Couch
After a year-long battle with a rare and aggressive form of ovarian cancer, Rhonda "Bunny" Couch passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29. She was surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 17, 1964 in Toledo, Ohio to Sharon (Dick) Laurell and Ronald (Jackie) Couch, she was 56 years old.
Rhonda was a 1982 graduate of Whiteford High School, earned a Bachelor's of Science in Business from the University of Toledo, and was awarded a Juris Doctorate from Wayne State University. At the time her illness was diagnosed, she served as Assistant Controller for GEM, Inc., a member of the Rudolph Libbe Group.
A happy soul with a kind heart, Rhonda was beloved by friends and family alike. She loved horses, especially her Quarter horse Duke. Saturday mornings would often find her riding Duke on the trails behind her parent's home. Rhonda also loved debating politics, watching HGTV and Michigan football, and spending time with friends and family. A wonderful cook, Rhonda enjoyed entertaining, especially during the Christmas holidays.
A battle with a rare form of ovarian cancer led Rhonda to form a nonprofit organization dedicated to research and care for women with the disease. The Mucinous Ovarian Cancer Coalition launched on Rhonda's birthday in September, and has already begun providing assistance to women in need. The Coalition is poised to begin awarding research grants in early 2021.
She was preceded in death by her beloved godmother, Carole VanBrandt; her grandparents; several cousins, aunts, and uncles. In addition to her parents, Rhonda is survived by her devoted sister Shelley; brother, Jeff (Amy); nephew, Maetrix; godfather, James VanBrandt; and a closely knit group of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rhonda was also fortunate enough to have a lively circle of lifelong friends, Bonnie DeLange, Lori Baldwin, Kathy Mroz, and Amy Bis, who brought love and laughter to her life. (Each of whom has a very patient husband and children.)
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, Ohio on Wednesday, November 4th from, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be conducted Thursday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Temperance, MI. Rhonda will be laid to rest immediately following at Whiteford Union Cemetery.
Due to several of Rhonda's loved ones being immunocompromised, the family respectfully requests all who attend wear a mask.
Memorial donations in Rhonda's name can be made to the Mucinous Ovarian Cancer Coalition (MOCC). You can donate online at Hope4MOC.org
or by check to 7293 Hidden Valley Drive, Lambertville, MI 48144. A donation box will also be available at Reeb's the evening of the visitation.