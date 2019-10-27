|
Rhonda Deann (Villarreal) Tyburski
Rhonda Deann (Villarreal) Tyburski, 8/24/58 to 10/24/19, has gone to be with the Lord after a long illness.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Bones" Tyburski, Sr.; sons and daughter-in-laws, Ronald "Ronnie" Wainscott, Jeremy "Jay" (Erin) Wainscott, Joseph "Joe" (Kali) Tyburski, Jr., Robert "Robbie" (Kayla) Tyburski; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Melody (Jim) Mexico, Janet Harris, Mary Lou Van Atta, and Margaret Westbrook; step-mother, Eleanor Villarreal; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Erineo Villarreal; mother, Donna King; sisters, Menerba Garay and Rebecca Peters.
Rhonda was loved by all who met her and the kindest soul on Earth.
Family will be receiving friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300). With Memorial Service starting at 6:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made out to Saint Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019