Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
Rhonda Deann (Villarreal) Tyburski


1958 - 2019
Rhonda Deann (Villarreal) Tyburski Obituary
Rhonda Deann (Villarreal) Tyburski

Rhonda Deann (Villarreal) Tyburski, 8/24/58 to 10/24/19, has gone to be with the Lord after a long illness.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph "Bones" Tyburski, Sr.; sons and daughter-in-laws, Ronald "Ronnie" Wainscott, Jeremy "Jay" (Erin) Wainscott, Joseph "Joe" (Kali) Tyburski, Jr., Robert "Robbie" (Kayla) Tyburski; 7 grandchildren; sisters, Melody (Jim) Mexico, Janet Harris, Mary Lou Van Atta, and Margaret Westbrook; step-mother, Eleanor Villarreal; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Erineo Villarreal; mother, Donna King; sisters, Menerba Garay and Rebecca Peters.

Rhonda was loved by all who met her and the kindest soul on Earth.

Family will be receiving friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300). With Memorial Service starting at 6:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made out to Saint Jude's Children Hospital.

To share memories and condolences with Rhonda's family, please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
