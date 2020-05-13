Rhonda (Redieck) Roberts
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rhonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rhonda (Redieck) Roberts

Rhonda (Redieck) Roberts, 54, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Oregon, Ohio on September 27, 1965 to Ronald Redieck and Mary (Emmons) Redieck Fuller. She worked in loss prevention and in the office at OHL. Rhonda enjoyed shopping and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed deeply and remembered for her love, kindness, and selflessness.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ronald Redeick and Mary (Emmons) Redieck Fuller; sister, Trina Harrington (Redieck); and son, Gary Czyznikiewicz Jr.; granddaughter, Grace Czyznikiewicz.

She is survived by her significant other of 12 years, Timothy Stetter; children, Brandon (Angelica) Barailloux, Jessica (Jay) Czyznikiewicz, Brad (Amy) Czyznikiewicz, and Nicholas Czyznikiewicz; daughter-in-law, Tabitha Czyznikiewicz; grandchildren, Corey, Ethan, Briana, J.T., Jace, Jayden, Teyler, Beonka, Camren, Miley, Bradley and Hayley; siblings, Leon (Agnes) Redieck, Angela (Dale) Beaudry, Erica (Kevin) Murphy and Eric (Jessica R) Fuller; and best friend, Diane.

Private services are being held. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, is assisting the family. A committal service will be held at Lake Township Cemetery at a later date.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Committal
Lake Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Rest in peace sweet cousin. You were taken too soon from your loving family. I am sure you were met in heaven by all of your loved ones. Condolences to those left to cherish your memory.
Kathy Stripling
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved