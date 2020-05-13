Rhonda (Redieck) RobertsRhonda (Redieck) Roberts, 54, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Oregon, Ohio on September 27, 1965 to Ronald Redieck and Mary (Emmons) Redieck Fuller. She worked in loss prevention and in the office at OHL. Rhonda enjoyed shopping and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed deeply and remembered for her love, kindness, and selflessness.She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ronald Redeick and Mary (Emmons) Redieck Fuller; sister, Trina Harrington (Redieck); and son, Gary Czyznikiewicz Jr.; granddaughter, Grace Czyznikiewicz.She is survived by her significant other of 12 years, Timothy Stetter; children, Brandon (Angelica) Barailloux, Jessica (Jay) Czyznikiewicz, Brad (Amy) Czyznikiewicz, and Nicholas Czyznikiewicz; daughter-in-law, Tabitha Czyznikiewicz; grandchildren, Corey, Ethan, Briana, J.T., Jace, Jayden, Teyler, Beonka, Camren, Miley, Bradley and Hayley; siblings, Leon (Agnes) Redieck, Angela (Dale) Beaudry, Erica (Kevin) Murphy and Eric (Jessica R) Fuller; and best friend, Diane.Private services are being held. Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, is assisting the family. A committal service will be held at Lake Township Cemetery at a later date.