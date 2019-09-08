|
|
Richard A. Barta
Richard A. Barta, age 84 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 16, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio to Albert and Margaret (Martin) Barta. He was a graduate of Macomber High School. Dick proudly served his country in the US Army. He married Joyce A. (Seppeler) and together they raised four children. Dick was employed with Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company in Rossford for 36 years where he was also a Union Steward. Dick spent many years coaching his son's baseball teams, and raced stock cars. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan. He loved going to Evans Lake in Irish Hills with his family where he would spend hours pulling water skiers and fishing. His greatest love was his family. Dick was known as a "Good Guy" and his family was very lucky to have a husband, father and grandfather like him.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 62 years, Joyce; children, Denise (Dirk) Fenimore, Scott (Sandy) Barta and Pete (Michelle) Barta. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Barta; granddaughter, Katherine Fenimore; and three siblings.
In accordance with Dick's wishes there will be no visitation and services will be private. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassion and care during Dick's final days. Contributions in Dick's memory may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio at 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019