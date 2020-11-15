1/1
Richard A. Bauman
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Bauman

Richard A "Rick" Bauman passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at St. Joseph's Heart Institute in Tampa, Florida. He was born on January 2, 1956, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Robert and Helen Bauman.

Rick was raised in Toledo, Ohio, where he attended Blessed Sacrament, and Roy C. Start High School.

Rick was fun-loving with a great sense of humor. A natural born Prankster who was a fan of comedy and The Three Stooges, Rick was known to help carry out practical jokes on friends and family members, and he always tried to keep the mood light in the room. He loved his church, the Rolling Stones, and was an avid sports fan, loyal to the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Above all Rick was a devoted husband and family man. He loved traveling and spending time with his wife, Cindy, and their children and grandchildren. Rick also enjoyed hosting family get togethers and holiday parties.

In March 2020, he moved from Toledo down to Florida with Cindy and their son, Josh. In those months before his passing, they enjoyed making new memories in the Florida sunshine with their children and grandchildren who visited from Ohio. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bauman; and granddaughter, Desiree. He will be missed by his beloved wife of 29 years, Cindy Bauman; sons, Chad (Dana), Craig (Mandy), and Josh; daughter, Mindy (Casey); mother, Helen Bsuman; brothers, Dan (Deb), Bill; sister, Deb (Bob); 9 grandchildren and one godson.

A Memorial service for Rick will be held at TheChurch Maumee, 3000 Strayer Rd., Maumee, on Saturday, November 21. Family and friends may gather from 10 am - 11 am at TheChurch Maumee, with the service beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TheChurch Maumee.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
TheChurch Maumee
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
TheChurch Maumee
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275622070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved