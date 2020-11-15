Richard A. Bauman



Richard A "Rick" Bauman passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at St. Joseph's Heart Institute in Tampa, Florida. He was born on January 2, 1956, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Robert and Helen Bauman.



Rick was raised in Toledo, Ohio, where he attended Blessed Sacrament, and Roy C. Start High School.



Rick was fun-loving with a great sense of humor. A natural born Prankster who was a fan of comedy and The Three Stooges, Rick was known to help carry out practical jokes on friends and family members, and he always tried to keep the mood light in the room. He loved his church, the Rolling Stones, and was an avid sports fan, loyal to the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, Ohio State and Notre Dame.



Above all Rick was a devoted husband and family man. He loved traveling and spending time with his wife, Cindy, and their children and grandchildren. Rick also enjoyed hosting family get togethers and holiday parties.



In March 2020, he moved from Toledo down to Florida with Cindy and their son, Josh. In those months before his passing, they enjoyed making new memories in the Florida sunshine with their children and grandchildren who visited from Ohio. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Rick was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bauman; and granddaughter, Desiree. He will be missed by his beloved wife of 29 years, Cindy Bauman; sons, Chad (Dana), Craig (Mandy), and Josh; daughter, Mindy (Casey); mother, Helen Bsuman; brothers, Dan (Deb), Bill; sister, Deb (Bob); 9 grandchildren and one godson.



A Memorial service for Rick will be held at TheChurch Maumee, 3000 Strayer Rd., Maumee, on Saturday, November 21. Family and friends may gather from 10 am - 11 am at TheChurch Maumee, with the service beginning at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TheChurch Maumee.





