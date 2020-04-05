|
|
Richard A. "Dick" Ehret, Sr.
Richard "Dick" A. Ehret, Sr., age 77, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, from lung cancer. He was born June 2, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, the youngest child to the late John J., Sr. and Dorothy A. (Fisher) Ehret.
Dick was born in St. Catherine's Parish but was raised in the Old West End and attended Rosary Cathedral Elementary School. He graduated from St. Frances de Sales High School and proceeded to St. Mary College in Kentucky where he pursued seminary studies and received his Bachelor of Arts in theology and philosophy. He proudly graduated with his Masters of Education Degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, class of 1966.
He immediately started his career in secondary education by teaching at Spencer Sharples High School in Lucas County. The majority of his teaching career was spent with Washington Local Schools teaching Latin at Whitmer High School and at the middle schools as well. He was also certified to teach all history courses and taught World History at the end of his teaching tenure. He was a huge Panther fan and attended many sporting events throughout his career and for many years after retirement and loved interacting with the WLS community.
Dick was a big sports fan supporting the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons but especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. He proudly attended one Ohio State football game every year through the generosity of his friend Mark B. Thank you Mark!
Dick was a member and held various offices in the local, state and national teacher's unions TAWLS, OEA and NEA. He attended many union conferences throughout the country to assist with setting policy, educational direction and protection of members rights and interests. He enjoyed the companionship and thoughtful leadership of his colleagues.
Dick was highly involved with AA and the recovery community for over 25 years. Lifting up others who needed a boost was extremely important to him and he saw great value in all people through loving eyes. In helping other people he always strengthened his own sobriety and we thank this community for the love and support now and over the years.
Richard and Kenna have enjoyed the generous, unconditional love of many canine companions throughout their lives primarily rescues and most recently Westie Tory and Scottie Jock who miss him already.
Richard was an avid student of the wild, weird, written word and used it to express his unique sense of humor. It's a special household in which Latin jokes and puns can be shared and understood freely. O filii mi boni belli.
Left to cherish Richard's memory is his wife of 52 years, Kenna M. Ehret; children, Richard A. (Mikako) Ehret, Jr., Ellen E. Ehret, and Rachel E. (Michael) Orkis; grandchildren, Nicholas Ehret, Jessica Ehret, Megan Ehret, Steven Orkis, Joshua Orkis, Eli Orkis, Jyun Ehret, and Yuji Ehret; siblings, John J. (Dorrel) Ehret, Marjorie E. Wachowiak, Beth M. Veres and a multitude of loving and talented nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Dorothy; sisters, Mary C. Greisiger and Julie A. Robb; brothers-in law, William R. Greisiger, John R. Wachowiak and Frank S. Veres.
The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to those who made this transition less painful especially the staff at Ebeid Hospice and the Flower Hospital ICU.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Cutie's Fund of Lucas County, the Toledo Humane Society, or the charity of your choosing.
Due to the present circumstances, services for Richard are private at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences for Richard's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020