(News story) Richard A. Ehret, a teacher and union leader in the Washington Local Schools who placed the past in his students' grasp, from the language of ancient Rome to the colorful figures of history, died March 27 in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was 77.
He had lung cancer, his wife, Kenna, said.
Mr. Ehret of Sylvania Township retired from full-time teaching in the early 2000s. He closed his career by teaching ancient, world, and American history at Whitmer High School. He was drawn especially to the eccentric people who built nations or forged individual paths, his wife said.
He encouraged his students, some of whom were new voters, to get involved - volunteer for a favorite candidate. Those students presented candidates' literature to class.
"He was very interested in having students being politically active," his wife said.
For most of his Washington Local tenure, Mr. Ehret taught Latin, a language he learned in four years of Catholic high school. He attended seminary for a time, and some of his classes were exclusively in Latin, then the language in which Mass was celebrated.
He taught Latin at Whitmer and at Washington and Jefferson junior high schools. He maintained his students were among the best in school.
He kept his classes lively, with a song and dance to conjugate verbs by.
"It's a dead language. You have to spice it up a little," his wife said.
"He would joke around and make it more accessible," said Nikki Morey, a 1992 Whitmer graduate. "He didn't just give a dry lecture. He moved around and waved his arms around and would show his passion for teaching. He was a sincere, real man who really cared for his students."
Ms. Morey also admired his speaking openly about the teachers union and the gains it fought to achieve. Mr. Ehret was a former president of the Teachers Association of Washington Local Schools and was active in the Ohio Education Association and the National Education Association.
Rick Kaifas, who was then a Whitmer associate principal, said: "We always had a way of meeting halfway in the middle and getting things done. He had a great relationship with the kids."
In retirement, Mr. Ehret substitute taught and worked for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and at Wild Birds Unlimited.
He was born June 2, 1942, in Toledo to Dorothy and John Ehret. He was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. He was interested in becoming a priest and received a bachelor's degree in theology and philosophy from St. Mary's College in Kentucky. He continued his studies at Xavier University in Cincinnati, but he decided not to pursue a vocation. He received a master of education degree.
His first year as a teacher, he taught high school English and other subjects at Spencer-Sharples School in western Lucas County.
Surviving are his wife, the former Kenna Stewart, whom he married June 2, 1967; son, Richard A. Ehret, Jr.; daughters Ellen Ehret and Rachel Orkis; brother, John Ehret; sisters Marjorie Wachowiak and Beth Veres, and eight grandchildren.
Services were private, because of the coronavirus pandemic. His family plans to hold a celebration of his life later. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to Cutie's Fund at Lucas County Canine Care & Control, the Toledo Area Humane Society, , or a .
Published in The Blade on Apr. 8, 2020