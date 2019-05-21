Richard A. Finch



Richard A. Finch, 84, longtime resident of Sylvania, passed away on May 18, 2019 at his favorite place, Wamplers Lake, where a lifetime of memories were made with family and friends. He will be remembered for his warmth, wit, and storytelling. Born on September 30, 1934, Richard was one of three children born to the late Arnold and Marguerite Morrin) Finch. Richard was a proud graduate of DeVilbiss High School and attended The University of Toledo, where he met his wife of 57 years, Gilberta Hofbauer. A professional civil engineer, Dick Finch got his start working for Lucas County. He later went on to form R.A. Finch & Associates, Finch Mannik & Schneider, and Feller Finch & Associates. He modeled strong family values to each of his nine children, and provided generously for his family. Dick and Gilberta were fortunate to have traveled the world together. Dick enjoyed playing cards, his many fishing trips to Canada and the Florida Keys, and his Detroit Tigers. His family is especially grateful to his friend, Marlene Zaenger, for the love and care she has shown him.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gilberta; his sisters, Jackie Paskan and Shirley Kulczak; and infant grandson, Bradley Richard Finch. Richard will be missed by his children, Kathleen (Steven) Carlson, David Finch, Jeffrey (Cathy) Finch, Richard (Elizabeth) Finch, Ronald (Martha) Finch, Laura (Michael) Sauppé, Lynda (Timothy) Kalucki, Matthew (Aileen) Finch, and Michael (Jamie Kirkpatrick) Finch; his 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from 2-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23 at St. Joseph Church in Sylvania. Interment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park. The family requests that donations be made to The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio, sightcentertoledo.org.



Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019