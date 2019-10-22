Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Richard A. "Rick" Garber


1969 - 2019
Richard A. "Rick" Garber Obituary
Richard A. "Rick" Garber

Richard A. "Rick" Garber Jr., 50, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. He was born August 26, 1969, in Toledo. Rick was very proud of his Indian heritage. He previously worked for Airport Auto Parts. Rick was very into cars, loved NASCAR, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rick is survived by his children, Ryan (Chelsea) Garber and Renee Garber (Cody Bellfy); and their mother, Lesley Garber; grandchildren, A.J. Riley and Grayson Bellfy; his father, Dick Garber; siblings, Gail Garber, Laurie (Joe) Austin-Walkowiak, Tina (Frank) Piloseno, Joe Garber, and Melinda Garber; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Debra (Williams) Garber ; and brother, Randy Garber.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
