Richard A. "Rick" Garber
Richard A. "Rick" Garber Jr., 50, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. He was born August 26, 1969, in Toledo. Rick was very proud of his Indian heritage. He previously worked for Airport Auto Parts. Rick was very into cars, loved NASCAR, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rick is survived by his children, Ryan (Chelsea) Garber and Renee Garber (Cody Bellfy); and their mother, Lesley Garber; grandchildren, A.J. Riley and Grayson Bellfy; his father, Dick Garber; siblings, Gail Garber, Laurie (Joe) Austin-Walkowiak, Tina (Frank) Piloseno, Joe Garber, and Melinda Garber; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Debra (Williams) Garber ; and brother, Randy Garber.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019